Park City students triple donation goal to thank ski patrollers

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:46 PM MST
Ecker Hill Middle School students pose with donations gathered for their "Bars for Patrollers" initiative.
Park City School District
Ecker Hill Middle School students pose with donations gathered for their "Bars for Patrollers" initiative.

A Park City middle school’s initiative supporting local ski patrollers was a success.

Ecker Hill Middle School launched the initiative to honor those who keep people safe on the slopes in 2023 after a Park City Mountain ski patroller tragically lost his life.

Students started “Bars for Patrollers” to thank Park City Mountain and Deer Valley safety teams and their four-legged patrol partners with cards and snack bars.

The goal for 2025 was to collect more than the 250 donations received last year. Students more than tripled that, gathering nearly 760 bars and snacks and around 57 pounds of dog treats.

The donations came from students and their families as well as other community members.

English teacher Jessica Scheetz, who started the initiative, thanked Ecker families and the community for their support Thursday.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
