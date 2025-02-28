Park City students triple donation goal to thank ski patrollers

Ecker Hill Middle School launched the initiative to honor those who keep people safe on the slopes in 2023 after a Park City Mountain ski patroller tragically lost his life .

Students started “Bars for Patrollers” to thank Park City Mountain and Deer Valley safety teams and their four-legged patrol partners with cards and snack bars.

The goal for 2025 was to collect more than the 250 donations received last year. Students more than tripled that, gathering nearly 760 bars and snacks and around 57 pounds of dog treats.

The donations came from students and their families as well as other community members.

English teacher Jessica Scheetz, who started the initiative, thanked Ecker families and the community for their support Thursday.