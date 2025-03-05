Leadership Park City panel to offer insights into public safety leadership

The March 10 event features a panel of local leaders speaking about the importance of collaboration between agencies to ensure public safety.

Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt will moderate the conversation with five public safety and health professionals.

“I sat down with Chief [Wade] Carpenter and talked about what the content of this could be,” van Hartesvelt said. “And he informed me of a coalition, a loose coalition, that's been formed over almost a decade of people from Park City Fire, Park City Police, Summit County Health, the Summit County Sheriff, the school district and the hospital. They all work together to manage public health and safety in the community, and they do it kind of behind the scenes.”

The panelists will include Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, Park City Superintendent of Schools Lyndsay Huntsman, Summit County Health Dept. Director Dr. Phil Bondurant, Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Park City Hospital Emergency Room Medical Director Dr. Austin Smith.

“We all felt that that was a really interesting topic, something that people in the community would find some benefit from,” he said. “So we're going to host a moderated conversation for the first hour, and then we're going to make them available for Q and A from the community for the second hour, to give people an opportunity to talk about what's going on in in the field.”

The event is scheduled for Monday, March 10 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium. No registration is necessary.