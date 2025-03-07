Park City Mountain skier who died lived life to the fullest, family says

37-year-old Christopher Yakscoe had a “serious incident” on an advanced trail off Tombstone Express on the Canyons Village side of the resort Saturday.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Emily McDonald said ski patrol responded and the guest was later transported to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The skier was transported to the hospital by a helicopter on-mountain, according to the Park City Fire District.

Yakscoe later passed away due to his injuries, according to an obituary posted by his family online.

A Pittsburgh area native, he had extensive experience working in artificial intelligence, most recently for Netsmart, a health information technology company.

The obituary says Yakscoe was a world traveler who embodied the phrase “living life to the fullest.”

Along with his success in business, the Scottsdale resident raised millions of dollars and volunteered for dozens of charities, the obituary says.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday in Norristown, Pennsylvania.