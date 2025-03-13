Wasatch Immigration Project receives first PCCF Community Belonging Fund grant

The $50,000 grant will go to the Wasatch Immigration Project to expand immigration legal services in the Wasatch Back.

WIP is a nonprofit law firm founded in 2023 that provides free and low-cost legal services to members of the community who are facing the immigration system without the ability to pay for private legal representation.

The community foundation’s Vice President of Equity and Impact, Diego Zegarra, said, “Ensuring access to justice is a key component of fostering a truly inclusive and welcoming community.”

The Community Belonging Fund was created this year to uplift Summit County’s immigrant communities and ensure equitable access to resources.