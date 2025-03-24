Park City Chamber optimistic about visitation for 2025

Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Communications Dan Howard said hotel occupancy came in at a stable pace this January, despite a variety of concerns.

“January was a very scary time for us, because there a lot of national news around whether ski patrol was going to slow us down, whether the California wildfires were going to slow us down - LA is our top inbound [market] for January - whether it would spill over into Sundance and the Sundance occupancy would be lower," Howard said. "And now we know we came in at 59% in January, which is identical to 2024’s January.”

Howard said the average daily room rate in January was $925, which is up around 4% compared to the same period a year prior.

According to the chamber’s lodging metrics, bookings in February and March are also up slightly.

“Our first three months are really outperforming 2024, which was our highest ever revenue for transient room tax in our town’s history,” Howard said March 24 on the KPCW Local News Hour.

Snowfall has not been as strong compared to the previous two years, but Howard said that’s not deterring visitors.

“The Park City visitor isn’t really that typical snow chaser,” he said. “They’ve made their plans. They’re coming no matter what. And it’s nice that during President’s [Day] week we had that big storm, because we were having very high occupancy, and that meant that they had a good experience.”

Howard said room rates should remain high through most of April as the local ski resorts remain open.

Deer Valley Resort’s closing day is scheduled for April 20. Park City Mountain expects to close the following day.

