Park City encourages locals to ride the bus with spring 'Try Transit'
Monday, March 24, is the first day of Park City Transit’s spring “Try Transit” event.
The event encourages residents and visitors to use sustainable forms of transportation today through April 4, and to log their trips on the department’s Ride On platform for a chance to earn prizes.
Throughout the two-week challenge, Park City Transit will host in-person events.
That includes transit booths at the mayor’s State of Park City address Tuesday, March 25, at Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain on April 1 and the Fresh Market Bus Stop on April 3.