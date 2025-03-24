Yarrow redevelopment proposal returns to Park City Planning Commission

On Wednesday plans to demolish and redevelop the DoubleTree hotel, also known as The Yarrow, will return to the Park City Planning Commission for a potential vote.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW The Yarrow.

In October last year, a majority of commissioners said they were not in favor of allowing a 10 foot height exception for the project at the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard.

At that time, a lawyer for the property owner, Singerman Real Estate, said the project was likely dead due to the commission’s opposition.

Singerman wants to demolish the decades-old hotel to make way for a modern mixed-use development. Buildings would be up to 45 feet tall and include a condo hotel, affordable housing and retail and office space.

The proposal exceeds the city zoning 35-foot height limit. The planning commission is actively reviewing new building code for the Bonanza Park neighborhood that would allow building heights up to 45 feet under certain exceptions - for example, if a project provides more affordable housing than required under the city's affordable housing resolution.

Additionally, the proposed code changes limit hotel uses because the city's small area plan for Bonanza Park identifies the neighborhood as a place for locals with housing for long-term residents.

The new code has not been approved yet, so it’s not in effect.

A staff report written by Park City planning staff for Wednesday’s meeting recommends a denial of the project because it still does not comply with the existing code.

But the commission could also approve the proposed project with conditions that outline required modifications.

The report says the building heights have not been modified from the previous proposal. But there were changes to the retail square footage and parking.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

