Park City author publishes second memoir

“Heart Get Ready” is the title of Carly Bennett Stenmark’s most recent book. It’s also the name of a hit song written by her late husband, Ken Stenmark. Ken served as a golf professional for 30 years at the Park City golf course. He was also a successful songwriter and a member of Mensa International before he passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2022.

“The first thing when people find out you're writing a book, they say, what's the title?” she said. “So, I wanted to get that in place. I probably changed it 10 times. And one night, I was just sitting there going through my phone and looking at my music, and I came across Ken's list of songs. This was a standout hit “Heart Get Ready” for him back in the 80s. And so, I named the book that because I thought it was so appropriate. And then all the chapters are Ken's songs too.”

Since it was her second book, she knew what she was in for. However, she said this one was much more difficult to write, given the subject matter.

“I've had people ask me, well say to me, ‘I bet it was cathartic,’” she explained. “Well, yes and no. There were times when I was writing and thinking about the memories and our life together, and Ken was such a great guy. He just made life fun. But then there were the harder parts, realizing that there was no cure for this disease, and I would eventually lose Ken.”

She said she wrote the book because she didn't know anyone with Alzheimer’s disease before her husband was diagnosed. She said she wanted to help people in similar situations to know what she went through. Being a caregiver can run its toll. And many times, a caregiver will pass before the patient. She said she learned that it was important that her needs came first.

“It wasn't until people started saying, ‘Carly, you know, you've lost too much weight; we can tell you're not doing well; you've got to take care of yourself,'" she said. "And I still didn't really do it. Ken was my top priority, and even when he was in the care facility, I was down there all the time, and he never forgot me. And of course, I didn't give him the chance to. I still talk to caregivers and say, 'you have to take care of yourself, and you do.' But it was very difficult for me to do that.”