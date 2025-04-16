Park City hires two new deputy city managers

Park City Municipal announced Wednesday that Heather Sneddon and Jodi Emery will be its new deputy city managers.

In their roles, the pair will be charged with overseeing daily operations of the municipality, providing strategic public policy to support the city council and city manager and collaborating closely with department leaders, local residents and businesses.

Sneddon has nearly 20 years of experience as an attorney and is the former president of Salt Lake City-based law firm Anderson & Karrenberg, where she specialized in business litigation and intellectual property disputes. More recently, she worked in real estate at Summit Sotheby’s.

At City Hall, Sneddon will lead the areas of housing and economic development, property, planning and engineering along with managing the city’s public-private partnerships.

“I’m interested in municipal work because it offers an opportunity to be creative, find solutions to complex issues, and truly lift the community,” Sneddon said. “In joining the Park City team, I hope to make a meaningful and lasting impact on a place that so many passionate people are invested in and is so highly regarded in Utah and around the country.”

Emery, a Park City native, recently served as associate dean for administrative operations at the University of Utah’s University Connected Learning division. She has more than a decade of experience in budgeting, marketing and personnel management.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been impressed by the meaningful and diverse contributions that operations and management make to support organizational outcomes,” Emery said. “When this opportunity arose to work for my hometown, I knew I had to pursue it. I’m excited to listen to and build relationships with Park City’s leaders, residents, and employees.”

In her role at the city, Emery will oversee human resources, information technology and finance, along with trails and open space.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said “filling the two positions simultaneously was a strategic decision to align each leader’s strengths with the city’s evolving needs.”

Sneddon and Emery start April 21.