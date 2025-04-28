© 2025 KPCW

Local nonprofit adds wildlife statues to raise awareness on SR248

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 28, 2025 at 4:59 PM MDT
Save People Save Wildlife installed two deer silhouettes on state Route 248 in front of the Park City School District building in April 2025.
Save People Save Wildlife
Save People Save Wildlife installed two deer silhouettes on state Route 248 in front of the Park City School District building in April 2025.

A local nonprofit has installed two more reflective deer silhouettes along Kearns Boulevard in Park City.

Save People Save Wildlife said the silhouettes in front of the school district building are intended to increase drivers’ awareness as they transition from open space to suburban area.

The group notes it is a crucial area for wildlife as well as pedestrians. The heavily-traveled road parallels multiple schools.

The two deer statues are the first on state Route 248.

Save People Save Wildlife has installed 10 reflective statues of moose, elk and deer around Park City and Summit County along state Route 224.
