Local nonprofit adds wildlife statues to raise awareness on SR248

Save People Save Wildlife said the silhouettes in front of the school district building are intended to increase drivers’ awareness as they transition from open space to suburban area.

The group notes it is a crucial area for wildlife as well as pedestrians. The heavily-traveled road parallels multiple schools.

The two deer statues are the first on state Route 248.

Save People Save Wildlife has installed 10 reflective statues of moose, elk and deer around Park City and Summit County along state Route 224.