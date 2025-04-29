Park City hosts ‘Running for Office’ workshop ahead of local election

Park City Municipal is helping residents learn about the elections process with a “Running for Office” workshop May 6.

It will cover candidate filing requirements, campaign regulations and the roles and responsibilities of local elected officials.

Parkites will elect a mayor and two city councilmembers this year.

On Monday the Park City Council overturned its previous decision to use ranked choice voting this year. That would have eliminated a potential primary election and pushed the filing deadline to August.

Returning to plurality voting means residents can file to run for office from June 2 to June 6, allowing time for a primary if necessary.

The workshop is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually.

More information about elections and candidate requirements can be found here.