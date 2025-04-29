Park City hosts ‘Running for Office’ workshop ahead of local election
Park City residents interested in running for elected office can learn more about the campaign process at an upcoming workshop.
Park City Municipal is helping residents learn about the elections process with a “Running for Office” workshop May 6.
It will cover candidate filing requirements, campaign regulations and the roles and responsibilities of local elected officials.
Parkites will elect a mayor and two city councilmembers this year.
On Monday the Park City Council overturned its previous decision to use ranked choice voting this year. That would have eliminated a potential primary election and pushed the filing deadline to August.
Returning to plurality voting means residents can file to run for office from June 2 to June 6, allowing time for a primary if necessary.
The workshop is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually.
More information about elections and candidate requirements can be found here.