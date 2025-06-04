Robust winter sales tax revenue props up Park City pay increase

Excluding lodging tax revenue, the March sales tax distribution in Park City was the highest on record for a single month, surpassing the previous peak set in February 2024.

“Some of it is actually collections from the previous month that we’re making up on, but it’s a fairly good litmus test of where we are financially,” Park City Manager Matt Dias said. “March was a very strong month.”

Sales tax distributions between December 2024 and March 2025 outperformed the same period during the previous winter by nearly 5%. Some of that increase is attributed to distribution timing, according to a staff report .

The Park City Council is supportive of a 2.5% cost of living adjustment, or COLA, for municipal employees due to the high levels of sales tax revenue, which largely exceeded projections from the budget department. Initially, a COLA was not recommended due to conservative revenue projections.

The Park City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approving the COLA, along with the entire city budget, at its meeting June 12.

Compensation packages for the mayor and city council are also set to go up. For the next fiscal year, the mayor’s salary is proposed to be $55,000 with city council members receiving $28,000 in wages. Elected officials also receive health benefits, which they can opt-out of, in exchange for $27,000 cash in lieu.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.