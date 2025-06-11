Park City Council to discuss bus rapid transit design, future waste diversion strategy

The Park City Council will continue its discussion about the state Route 224 bus rapid transit project Thursday.

The council is being asked about adding an additional southbound left turn lane at what’s called the “Box of Rocks” intersection, near Jans and Cole Sport.

“It’s an incredibly important intersection in town,” Park City Manager Matt Dias said on KPCW's "Locals News Hour" Wednesday. “It experiences, at times, high levels of congestion during peak periods. And there’s a tremendous amount of turning movements at any given time.”

Alternatives include creating two general purpose left-only lanes, or an additional left turn lane that would only serve buses.

The council will also discuss the scope and size of a planned transit station at Thaynes Canyon Drive and Snow Creek Drive.

Additionally, during the work session there will be a conversation about the future of Recycle Utah and Park City’s waste diversion strategy.

Recycle Utah plans to move out of its longtime home in Bonanza Park by September 2026, due to future development in the area.

The nonprofit’s plan for a new home is unclear.

In January, Park City and Summit County offered Recycle Utah a parcel of land along Old Highway 40 near the Home Depot – land dubbed the FJ Gillmor Subdivision – according to a staff report .

“I think the municipality and the county are likely inclined to step in and provide some type of regional facility, unless there’s some type of a partnership that we could continue with the nonprofit Recycle Utah,” Dias said.

On Thursday the council will hear an update on HB356, the new state law that requires Summit County to create five voting districts for council seats. Currently all county council seats are at-large.

The Park City Council will also consider adopting the final budget for fiscal year 2026 and a new agreement with White Pine Touring , which operates a Nordic skiing facility at the city golf course during the winter.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.