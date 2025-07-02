© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch Back leaders join host community committee to plan for 2034 Olympics

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
Photo of Utah Olympic Park Ski Jumps with 2034 olympic year.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

A committee that’s part of Utah’s 2034 Olympic organizing team met for the first time Monday. It includes Wasatch Back leaders.

The Host Communities Committee for the Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games met for the first time Monday to get acquainted.

The committee includes more than a dozen Utah leaders, many from the Wasatch Back. They include Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Summit County Council Member Canice Harte, Wasatch County Council Member Mark Nelson, Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco and Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson. Park City local Haley Batten, a silver medalist in Olympic mountain biking, is also on the committee.

The team’s meeting agenda included a discussion of current planning efforts and future community engagement opportunities.

Worel is the vice chair of the committee. She said in a statement the committee is working to ensure the 2034 Games leave a lasting legacy.

“This committee lets us move beyond venues and timelines to focus on the opportunities this moment creates for our communities,” Worel said. “We’re not just preparing to host the world for two and a half weeks in 2034 — we’re working together to ensure these Games leave a meaningful and lasting legacy, from State Street to our Main Streets.”

The Host Communities Committee will meet as needed. At future meetings, it will develop collective short, medium and long-term goals, including municipal requests to the state legislature.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller