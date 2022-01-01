Kimberly Flores joins the news team as a part-time reporter, bringing her back to her journalist roots. For nearly 15 years, Flores was a television news anchor/reporter who won multiple awards for her breaking news and environmentally-focused investigative reports. A Park City resident, Flores is also the owner of fulFILLed, Park City's zero waste store that offers refillable and package-free products to those looking to reduce their plastic waste and lessen their environmental impact.