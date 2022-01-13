© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cada.jpg
Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | InJovas January 09, 2022

Published January 13, 2022 at 11:30 PM MST
InJovas.jpg

New and emerging group InJovas members Ian and John hope their work will gain a foothold in the music industry with their original tracks. Focusing on clean vocals, and pleasing arrangements, the duo launched their first 3 songs recently. Ian and John join us to talk about their process, their inspiration, and we hear their latest work.

Miembros del nuevo y vigente grupo InJovas Ian y John anhelan que su trabajo llegue a establecerse en la industria musical a través de sus canciones origniales. Con un enfoque en vocales, y acompañamientos agradables, el duo lanzó sus primeros 3 sencillos recientemente. Ian y John nos acompañan para hablar de su proceso, su inspiración, y escuchámos su trabajo más reciente.

Tags

Cada Domingo Cada Domingomusic
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes