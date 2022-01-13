Cada Domingo | InJovas January 09, 2022

New and emerging group InJovas members Ian and John hope their work will gain a foothold in the music industry with their original tracks. Focusing on clean vocals, and pleasing arrangements, the duo launched their first 3 songs recently. Ian and John join us to talk about their process, their inspiration, and we hear their latest work.

Miembros del nuevo y vigente grupo InJovas Ian y John anhelan que su trabajo llegue a establecerse en la industria musical a través de sus canciones origniales. Con un enfoque en vocales, y acompañamientos agradables, el duo lanzó sus primeros 3 sencillos recientemente. Ian y John nos acompañan para hablar de su proceso, su inspiración, y escuchámos su trabajo más reciente.