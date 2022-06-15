© 2022 KPCW

Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Rachel Barnett & Cody McCook Ahtave

Published June 15, 2022 at 9:19 PM MDT
Rachel Barnett and Cody McCook Ahtave join us to talk about the 3rd Annual Two-Spirit Powwow organized by the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake happening Saturday June 18th from noon until 6pm at the SLCC Taylosrville Campus. It is free and open to the public. We also chat about the importance of representation during these events.

Rachel Barnett y Cody McCook Ahtave nos acompañan para hablar del 3er Powwow Anual de Dos-Espiritus organizado por el Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake City tomándo lugar el sabado, 18 de Junio de 12pm (mediodia) a las 6pm en el Colegio SLCC Talyorsville. Este evento es gratuito y abierto al público. También hablamos de la importancia de tener represenatción durante estos eventos.

