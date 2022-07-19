Cada Domingo | Pantera de Utah 07-17-22

Lucha Libre, the Mexican wrestling is a sport that is gaining popularity in Utah. We are joined by Luchador Pantera de Utah, along with Caballero Solaris, and Avis Crazy to talk about their careers, the wrestling league they have formed, and the many aspects of this sport, including its cultural roots in México.

Lucha Libre, el deporte mexicano está ganando más popularidad en Utah. el Luchador Pantera de Utah, acompañado por Caballero Solaris, y Avis Crazy para hablar de sus carreras, la ligua de Lucha Libre que han formado, y los muchos aspectos de este deporte, incluyendo sus raíces culturales en México.

