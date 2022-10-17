Cada Domingo | Claudia Montero 10-16-22

Claudia Montero returns to remind listeners of the deadline for the call for artists for Tzompantli Artistic Introspection 2022, and discuss the history of the project, now in its third installment. Final submission date is midnight October 25th, 2022. Artists are encouraged to submit an image of a skull to be shown as part of a group exhibit.

Claudia Montero regresa para recordar a los radioescucha de la fecha limite para la convocatoria para artistas para Tzompantli Reflexión Artistica 2022, y discutir la historia del proyecto, ahora en su tercér entrada. La fecha limite es el 25 de Octubre 2022 a la medianoche. Se sugiere que los artistas manden una imagen de su calavera para ser mostrada como parte de una exibición de grupo.

Website