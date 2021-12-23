Cool Science Radio | Dec. 23, 2021

In this episode of Cool Science Radio Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include:

Christopher Larkin, the Chief Technology Officer at Concord Technologies where commitment to machine learning has allowed him to drive real-world solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare. He joins the show to talk about IT predictions for 2022. Will workers stay remote? Will cyber threats come under control or take a darker turn? Larkin's professional world revolves around him being at the bleeding edge of answering these questions.

Then, Eric Johnson, a leader in decision-making research, who has written a new book about the science of decision making: The Elements of Choice: Why The Way We Decide Matters. Every time we make a choice, our minds go through an elaborate process most of us never even notice. Johnson shares the inner-workings of how we decide - something most of us know nothing about though we make decisions every second of every