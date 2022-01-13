Cool Science Radio | January 13, 2022

Cool Science Radio guests today will be:

Dr. Keith Noll who is the Project Scientist for NASA’s Lucy mission. Lucy is a space probe on a twelve-year journey to eight different Jupiter Trojan asteroids.

Then Emily Willingham who has written The Tailored Brain: From Ketamine, to Keto, to Companionship, A User’s Guide to Feeling Better and Thinking Smarter. Willingham writes about the touted tricks for brain optimization including drugs, diets, supplements, and cognitive training apps.