The Utah Avalanche Center's Chad Brackelsberg and Trent Meisenheimer talk about the science of a spring snowpack...when it is record-breaking? What happens to the slowly eroding snow? When is it hazardous? How late into the season will we see avalanches?

Then, Jason Sills of the Clark Planetarium talks about star gazing over the last 20 years and the upcoming 20th-anniversary celebration.