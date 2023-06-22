Cool Science Radio | June 22, 2023

Cosmologist Andrew Pontzen whose award-winning research with simulations sheds light on the nature of dark matter, dark energy, and the very early universe. His debut book is, "The Universe in a Box: Simulations and the Quest to Code the Cosmos." He offers a fascinating window into the world of cosmology and the pioneering efforts of scientists like himself. (1:22)

Then, KPCW’s very own audio expert Mitchell Elliott discusses his recent publication on intelligent audio mastering algorithms and how they stack up to human engineers. Mitchell just returned from a presenting his work at the 75th Conference of the Audio Engineering Society in Helsinki, Finland. (27:07)