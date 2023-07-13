Cool Science Radio | July 13, 2023

In her debut memoir, "Starstruck: A Memoir of Finding Light in the Dark," Egyptian-American astrophysicist Sarafina El-Badry Nance shares how she boldly carved out a place in the field of astrophysics, grounding herself in a lifelong love of the stars to face life’s inevitable challenges and embrace the unknown. (1:21)

Then, author Amy Brady talks about the two-hundred-year-old untold story of America’s obsession with ice and the unexpected ways this unlikely product transformed our nation in her new book "Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks—A Cool History of a Hot Commodity." (24:29)

