© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | July 13, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie MullalyJohn Wells
Published July 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

In her debut memoir, "Starstruck: A Memoir of Finding Light in the Dark," Egyptian-American astrophysicist Sarafina El-Badry Nance shares how she boldly carved out a place in the field of astrophysics, grounding herself in a lifelong love of the stars to face life’s inevitable challenges and embrace the unknown. (1:21)

Then, author Amy Brady talks about the two-hundred-year-old untold story of America’s obsession with ice and the unexpected ways this unlikely product transformed our nation in her new book "Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks—A Cool History of a Hot Commodity." (24:29)

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
John Wells
KPCW Co-Host
See stories by John Wells
Latest Episodes