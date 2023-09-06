© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | August 31, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT
The Ig Nobel awards celebrate the improbable science, the research that makes us laugh and then think, and the under-acknowledged discoveries are recognized as what they truly are – REAL science. Marc Abrahams, founder and master of ceremonies, tells us about the 33rd First Annual Ig Nobel ceremony. (0:56)

Ben Stanger discusses his book "From One Cell: A Journey into Life’s Origins and the Future of Medicine," and the history, science, and wonder of life’s most basic, and essential element – the cell. (26:01)

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
