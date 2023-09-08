Cool Science Radio | September 7, 2023

Carl Skylling of Skytrac, a Utah based ski lift company, shares new advancements in ski lifts and this local company’s niche of constructing new lifts with timeless technology - the good old fixed grip lift. (0:48)

Then, music director of Songwriting with Soldiers, Jay Clementi, talks about the songwriting circles with veterans and how this changes their lives and can rewire the brain. He is bringing this program to town during the Park City Song Summit. (26:12)