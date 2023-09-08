© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | September 7, 2023

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT
Carl Skylling of Skytrac, a Utah based ski lift company, shares new advancements in ski lifts and this local company’s niche of constructing new lifts with timeless technology - the good old fixed grip lift. (0:48)

Then, music director of Songwriting with Soldiers, Jay Clementi, talks about the songwriting circles with veterans and how this changes their lives and can rewire the brain. He is bringing this program to town during the Park City Song Summit. (26:12)

