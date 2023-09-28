Cool Science Radio | September 28, 2023

Cool Science Radio talks with Dinosaur National Monument Paleontologist, ReBecca Hunt-Foster, about the fascinating history and discoveries at the monument’s quarry, located in eastern Utah. Can you imagine being on horseback and spotting a massive dinosaur bone jutting out of the ground? (0:56)

Then, Pratt Rogers, Assistant Professor of Mining Engineering at the University of Utah, talks about Rare Earth Minerals and the extraction process. We need them, but how can we dig them out in the best ways possible? (26:49)