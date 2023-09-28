© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | September 28, 2023

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Cool Science Radio talks with Dinosaur National Monument Paleontologist, ReBecca Hunt-Foster, about the fascinating history and discoveries at the monument’s quarry, located in eastern Utah. Can you imagine being on horseback and spotting a massive dinosaur bone jutting out of the ground? (0:56)

Then, Pratt Rogers, Assistant Professor of Mining Engineering at the University of Utah, talks about Rare Earth Minerals and the extraction process. We need them, but how can we dig them out in the best ways possible? (26:49)

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek