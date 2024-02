Karim Aly of NOZE, a medical technology company that identifies, captures, and interprets odors released from our breath and skin to detect disease, shares how they use “digital odor perception” technology. (1:00)

Then, Reuters journalist Ernest Scheyder, who has written extensively about the green energy transition, discusses his newly released book "The War Below: Lithium, Copper and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives." (25:00)