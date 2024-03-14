Cool Science Radio | March 14, 2024

Plasma physicist Sierra Solter talks about the effects of decaying space junk on Earth’s ionosphere. As satellites and other orbital objects decay and burn up in the atmosphere, they are leaving a layer of conductive, electrically charged particles around the planet and the dangerous effects this could have on the Earth's ionosphere, and life as we know it. (1:14)

Evidence-based explanations and critical thinking can help us all better understand paranormal beliefs and why we have them. Chris French, author of the new book "The Science of Weird S***," sheds light on where these beliefs come from and how we can explain these bizarre experiences. (25:04)