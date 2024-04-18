© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | April 18, 2024

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:59 AM MDT
Professor Jeff Karp, teaches biomedical engineering at Harvard Medical School and MIT joins the show to talk about the brain's neuroplasticity and how he adapted his brain to tackle his early learning disabilities and ADHD and shares how you can too. (00:59)

Then, biomedical engineer and blunt trauma specialist, Rachel Lance, explores how a team of scientists during World War II made science history by discovering how to breathe underwater, a crucial element in an eventual victory for Allied forces. (26:58)

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
