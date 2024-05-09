Cool Science Radio | May 9, 2024

Shawn Shan, project leader of The Glaze Project at the University of Chicago discusses the research effort that develops technical tools with the explicit goal of protecting human creatives against invasive uses of generative artificial intelligence and talks about their program helping to protect human generated art from AI. (1:07)

Then, Mark Wolverton tells the story of the scientific feud between physicists Robert Millikan and Arthur Compton over the nature of cosmic rays in his new book, “Splinters of Infinity, Cosmic Rays and the Clash of Two Nobel Prize-Winning Scientists over the Secrets of Creation.” (25:02)