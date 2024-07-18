Cool Science Radio | July 18, 2024 By Lynn Ware Peek, Katie Mullaly Published July 18, 2024 at 1:29 PM MDT Listen • 52:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS Local resident, founder and expedition leader of Ocearch, Chris Fischer, shares some upcoming expeditions to explore and study sharks in the Mediterranean Sea. (01:03)On the second anniversary of science operations for the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA Astronomer Dr. Christine Chen shares some of Webb’s latest discoveries. (27:03)