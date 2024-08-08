Cool Science Radio | August 8, 2024 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published August 8, 2024 at 11:37 AM MDT Listen • 50:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS Jamie Farrell, chief seismologist for the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, talks about the recent viral explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park. (0:50)Anil Seth, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah, talks about a once-in-a-career discovery of the most solid evidence ever for an intermediate-mass black hole. (25:53)