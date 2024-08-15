Cool Science Radio | August 15, 2024 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published August 15, 2024 at 12:15 PM MDT Listen • 54:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS Math whiz Shalinee Sharma reveals not only the dire need for numeracy, but also the beauty and creativity of math in her new book, "Math Mind: The Simple Path to Loving Math." (01:06)Astrobiologist and theoretical physicist Sara Imari Walker is at the forefront in the quest to use physics to define life and identify other forms of life in the universe and explores it in her book, "Life As No One Knows It: The Physics of Life’s Emergence." (24:46)