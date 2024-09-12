Cool Science Radio | September 12, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Professor Jeff Karp, who teaches biomedical engineering at Harvard Medical School and MIT, talks about the brain's neuroplasticity and how he adapted his brain to tackle his early learning disabilities and ADHD. He shares how you can too. (1:13)
- We have all seen the images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the galaxies, stars, and nebulas, but we haven’t truly seen images of the telescope. Science writer Chris Wanjek and NASA photographer Chris Gunn talk about their time documenting the building of the James Webb Space Telescope. (27:17)