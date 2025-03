Nate Pederson, historian, librarian, and co-author of the new book "Pseudoscience: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them," sheds light on why we love to believe in things we know aren't true. (1:09)

Then, University of Utah Physics professor George Cassiday talks about the history of particle physics and detection in Utah, and Park City’s role in the search for these elusive particles. (26:49)