Local News Hour - December 1, 2021

On today's Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Francis Mayor Bryon Ames has details about last night's Council of Government meeting - a two hour regional planning meeting. Then, Park City Senior Center spokesperson Cheryl Soshnik and Park City Municipal Affordable Housing Project Manager Rhoda Stauffer have details on the Senior Housing forum happening on Friday. And lastly, Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder has details on their seasonal pop-up shop, Brand PC, happening Dec. 1st through the 24th at the Park City Outlets.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.