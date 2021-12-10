© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 10, 2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 9:53 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour: South Summit School District Agricultural Sciences teacher Jolene Christiansen talks about a variety of ways students, families and administrators raise funds for holiday gift giving, Park City Councilmember Tim Henney with a recap of last night city council meeting and TEDx Park City founder Teri Orr talks about the TEDx women lineup for the event at St. Regis on December 15, 2021.

( 2:22) Heber City Council narrowly Approves High-density development
( 7:57) The Sundance Institute has unveiled its lineup for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival
( 9:52) South Summit School District Agricultural Sciences teacher Jolene Christiansen
( 17:28) Friday Film Review with Mark Harrington
( 20:18) Park City Councilmember Tim Henney
( 36:35) TEDx Park City Founder Teri Orr

Tags

Local News HourSouth Summit School DistrictJolene ChristensenPark City CouncilTIm HenneyTEDxParkCityTeri Orr
Stay Connected
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger