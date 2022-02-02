Local News Hour - February 2, 2021

Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by (05:12) Dr. Kelly Bricker with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and Jennifer Wesselhoff, President of the Park City Chamber and Visitor Bureau with an update on Park City's assessment. Then, (25:50) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting. And lastly, (41:03) Park City Senior Center representatives Marianne Cone and Cheryl Soshnik have an update on hiring a senior advocate.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.