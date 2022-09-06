© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 6, 2022

Published September 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM MDT
Today's guests on the Local News Hour: (2:05) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (14:30) Founder of Live Like Sam Ron Jackenthal and Alexander Becraft, Founder and CEO of Webewell, have details about this weekend's fundraiser and the Webewell program, (26:39) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on the holiday weekend and other law enforcement news, and (37:09) Park City native and Wall Street Journal deputy bureau chief Josh Chin discusses his new book, "Surveillance State,” and upcoming book signings.

Local News Hour Live Like SamRon JackenthalSummit County Sheriff DepartmentJustin MartinezJosh ChinSurveillance StateJanna YoungSummit CountyAlexander Becraft
