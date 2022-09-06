Local News Hour | September 6, 2022

Today's guests on the Local News Hour: (2:05) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (14:30) Founder of Live Like Sam Ron Jackenthal and Alexander Becraft, Founder and CEO of Webewell, have details about this weekend's fundraiser and the Webewell program, (26:39) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on the holiday weekend and other law enforcement news, and (37:09) Park City native and Wall Street Journal deputy bureau chief Josh Chin discusses his new book, "Surveillance State,” and upcoming book signings.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.