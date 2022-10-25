Local News Hour | October 25, 2022
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young shares what to expect at the next meeting, Summit County Council candidate Jack Murphy stops by and Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a sustainable tourism update.
The future of the proposed Wasatch Crest treatment facility could be determined with an upcoming vote. (2:25)
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (5:57)
A Utah man is facing charges, accused of using his businesses as a front to sell 3,500 catalytic converters for more than $900,000. (21:58)
Summit County Council Seat E Republican candidate Jack Murphy shares the changes he plans to make if elected. (23:50)
A new study highlights the economic impact hunting has on the Mountain West. (38:29)
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle share an update. (39:49)