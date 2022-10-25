© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour | October 25, 2022

Published October 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young shares what to expect at the next meeting, Summit County Council candidate Jack Murphy stops by and Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a sustainable tourism update.

The future of the proposed Wasatch Crest treatment facility could be determined with an upcoming vote. (2:25)

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (5:57)

A Utah man is facing charges, accused of using his businesses as a front to sell 3,500 catalytic converters for more than $900,000. (21:58)

Summit County Council Seat E Republican candidate Jack Murphy shares the changes he plans to make if elected. (23:50)

A new study highlights the economic impact hunting has on the Mountain West. (38:29)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle share an update. (39:49)

Local News Hour PoliticsSummit CountyJennifer WesselhoffJanna YoungWasatch Crest Substance Abuse Recovery CenterHuntingMorgan MingleSustainable Tourism
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
