Local News Hour | October 25, 2022

The future of the proposed Wasatch Crest treatment facility could be determined with an upcoming vote. (2:25)

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (5:57)

A Utah man is facing charges, accused of using his businesses as a front to sell 3,500 catalytic converters for more than $900,000. (21:58)

Summit County Council Seat E Republican candidate Jack Murphy shares the changes he plans to make if elected. (23:50)

A new study highlights the economic impact hunting has on the Mountain West. (38:29)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle share an update. (39:49)