Local News Hour | November 7, 2022

Candidates disclose their campaign finances (03:23)

Wasatch Mountain Institute Instructor and Outreach Coordinator Lara Chho has details about the Winter Wildlands Backcountry Film Festival on November 10, 2022, and Community Volunteer Day at Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park on November 12, 2022. (06:59)

Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback (15:58)

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues. (17:33)

Live PC Give PC update and final tally with Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and LPCGPC co-chair Brandi Connolly and LPCGPC sponsor Mike Lewis on behalf of Vail Resorts EpicPromise / Park City Mountain (36:37)

Park City community has reduced water usage by a third since 2020 (45:27)

