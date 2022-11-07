© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 7, 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST
LNH 10-20-2022.png

Candidates disclose their campaign finances (03:23)

Wasatch Mountain Institute Instructor and Outreach Coordinator Lara Chho has details about the Winter Wildlands Backcountry Film Festival on November 10, 2022, and Community Volunteer Day at Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park on November 12, 2022. (06:59)

Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback (15:58)

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues. (17:33)

Live PC Give PC update and final tally with Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and LPCGPC co-chair Brandi Connolly and LPCGPC sponsor Mike Lewis on behalf of Vail Resorts EpicPromise / Park City Mountain (36:37)

Park City community has reduced water usage by a third since 2020 (45:27)

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
