Local News Hour | November 9, 2022

Summit and Wasatch counties’ election results delayed as clerks count write-in ballots (2:46)

RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County (7:42)

Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle discusses the efforts of local businesses to make sustainability a top priority in honor of National Sustainability Day. (12:15)

Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission (20:07)

Park City Manager Matt Dias and Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee have a preview of this week's city council meeting, including a discussion on the Empire Creek Outreach Plan. (25:21)

Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday’s Pub Crawl and upcoming family program.