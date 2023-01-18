Local News Hour | November 28, 2022
(2:47) High Valley reports smooth Heber Valley transit launch
(5:12) Park City Historic Alliance President Rhonda Sideris has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting.
(17:03) Arts council invites sculptors to propose, build fairground piece
(19:07) Groups petition to ban lead ammo and tackle in national parks
(20:05) Tommy Eckoff with the Youth Athlete report with Park City Ski and Snowboard
(29:26) Mountain West News Bureau Wildfire risky building locations
(34:15) Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Partner Services Scott House has a monthly update from the chamber.