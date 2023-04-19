Local News Hour | April 18, 2023

Utah Avalanche Center (1:55)

Wasatch County snowmobile accident sends man to hospital (3:03)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau looks ahead to Wednesday's county council meeting (4:36)

Park City wrestler earns All-American honor (18:29)

Park City Resident Advocate Michelle Downard talks about openings and desired qualifications for several local board positions (19:58)

Found a baby bird on the ground? Here’s what to do (30:12)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary President Gage Farinacci have details on Earth Month events (32:17)

