local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 18, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:46 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center (1:55)
Wasatch County snowmobile accident sends man to hospital (3:03)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau looks ahead to Wednesday's county council meeting (4:36)
Park City wrestler earns All-American honor (18:29)
Park City Resident Advocate Michelle Downard talks about openings and desired qualifications for several local board positions (19:58)
Found a baby bird on the ground? Here’s what to do (30:12)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary President Gage Farinacci have details on Earth Month events (32:17)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
