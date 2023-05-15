Local News Hour | May 15, 2023
- Meet the man who wants to transform Oakley (3:41)
- Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens shares monthly update (8:05)
- Summit County GOP, Dems elect new officers ahead of 2024 (21:42)
- Summit County steps up to save affordable housing (23:03)
- Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on youth sports programs (25:15)
- Park City Recreation is gearing up for its summer programs (34:09)
- Kimball Art Center's Heather Stamenov and Young Artists Academy students Macy Manning and Elle Donovan have details on upcoming events (36:44)
- Park City climber falls to her death (49:16)