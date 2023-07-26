Local News Hour | July 26, 2023
- Poetry academy announces $50,000 for Utah laureate, more than $1 million in grants nationwide (3:10)
- Water tax may change for Summit County customers (4:12)
- Wasatch Trails Foundation's Mia Yue (6:41)
- Mountain climber, cliff diver die in separate incidents at national recreation spots in Utah, Wyoming (19:57)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews city council meeting (21:12)
- Liberty Sanctuary founder Debra West details first fundraiser July 27 (38:02)
- Park City Institute's Jenny Knaak and Flor Ambario share Big Stars, Bright Nights Dispatch concert July 26 (45:12)