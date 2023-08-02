Local News Hour | August 2, 2023
- Parkite Matt Lindon honored for over 30 years of weather observation (3:40)
- Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt shares update on development projects throughout the county (6:59)
- Mosquito Abatement District Director Bryan Stephens on controlling this year's pests (22:13)
- Summit Community Gardens/EATS Interim Executive Director Kelly Vendetti previews upcoming events (35:06)
- Utah Housing Coalition hosts annual conference in the Wasatch Back (46:10)