Local News Hour | August 4, 2023
- Eric Richins’ family, not Kouri, gets insurance money from Eric’s business, court says (3:44)
- University of Utah's Erik Snowberg talks about elections and voting (6:20)
- Ideas about the future of Bonanza Park? Now’s your chance to say something (21:29)
- Katrina Kmak previews the Park City Library's Summer Slide and upcoming events (24:46)
- Piper Riddle and Aaron Johnson talk about the new Heber childcare nonprofit School House Academy (36:21)