Local News Hour | August 7, 2023
Kimball Art Festival honors artists (03:04)
Park City Powder Cats sued by wife of skier killed in Weber Canyon avalanche (06:25)
Recycle Utah wants to find a new home by 2025 (08:35)
Summit Community Gardens and EATS celebrates summer with community events (10:47)
Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Captain Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues (13:04)
Sally Elliott and Brian Buck with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History have details on their upcoming fundraiser (23:34)
Nuzzles and Co. Director of Operations Arin Meade has details on the annual Nuzzles Gala Aug.12 (40:05)