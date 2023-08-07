© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 7, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff's Office

Kimball Art Festival honors artists (03:04)

Park City Powder Cats sued by wife of skier killed in Weber Canyon avalanche (06:25)

Recycle Utah wants to find a new home by 2025 (08:35)

Summit Community Gardens and EATS celebrates summer with community events (10:47)

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Captain Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues (13:04)

Sally Elliott and Brian Buck with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History have details on their upcoming fundraiser (23:34)

Nuzzles and Co. Director of Operations Arin Meade has details on the annual Nuzzles Gala Aug.12 (40:05)

